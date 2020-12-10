Azul's (AZUL) November Traffic Rises 17.5% From October Levels

With gradual upbeat in air-travel demand, Azul S.A. AZUL reported impressive November traffic numbers on the back of month-over-month double-digit rise in domestic traffic. Per CEO John Rodgerson, “In November, we recovered 85% of our domestic demand”. The carrier intends to fly to 113 destinations by year end.

Consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) rose month over month as consolidated traffic increase was more than the capacity expansion. Consolidated load factor moved up 3.8 percentage points month over month to 83.1%. Both in the international front and the domestic front, load factor increased 7.3 percentage points and 3.1 percentage points, respectively, from October levels.

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) surged 17.5% on a month-over-month basis. Domestic traffic soared 19.3%, while international traffic plunged 5.8% on a month-over-month basis. Consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) increased 12.2%. Domestic capacity increased 14.9%, while international capacity fell 15.2% from the October reading.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, Landstar System, Inc. LSTR and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI . Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Knight-Swift and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



AZUL SA (AZUL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.