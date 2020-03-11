Azul's (AZUL) February Traffic and Load Factor Increase

Azul S.A. AZUL reported impressive traffic numbers for February, 2020. Both domestic as well as international demand and supply increased on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) increased primarily owing to 36.1% rise in international traffic.

Traffic Statistics in Detail

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 25.1% year over year to 2.58 billion. Apart from stellar growth in international traffic, the metric also increased in double digits on the domestic front , thereby buoying the overall figure. Consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) expanded 25.1% to 3.9 billion, driven by 22.7% and 32.8% increase in domestic and international capacity, respectively.

Consolidated load factor increased to 81.6%. While Domestic load factor declined 0.5 percentage points to 81.6%, the metric increased 1.9 percentage points to 79.9% on the international front.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Azul sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may also consider Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS, Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE and Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of more than 100%, on average. The carrier reported better-than-expected earnings per share (EPS) in all of the last four quarters.

Spirit Airlines has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. The carrier reported in line EPS in one of the last four quarters and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the other three.

Ryanair has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 56.3%, on average. The carrier reported lower-than-expected EPS in one of the last four quarters and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the other three.

