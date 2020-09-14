Azul's August Traffic Improves From July, Load Factor Slips

With air-travel demand increasing gradually, Azul S.A. AZUL reported impressive August traffic numbers on the back of month over month double-digit rise in domestic traffic. However, consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) dropped as consolidated traffic increase was less than the capacity expansion.

Consolidated load factor fell 4.1 percentage points month over month to 75.5%. In the international front, load factor declined 8.3 percentage point to 72.7% while in the domestic front the metric dropped 3.7 percentage points to 75.7%.

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) surged 26.4% on a month-over-month basis. While international traffic declined 4.3%, the metric soared 29.8% on the domestic front. Consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) jumped 33.3% owing to 36.2% domestic expansion and 6.6% international expansion from the July reading.

In August, the carrier flew more than 40% of domestic capacity compared with the same period last year. During the month Azul noticed solid improvement in both booked average fares and revenue.

