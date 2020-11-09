Azul Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Azul SA (Symbol: AZUL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.38, changing hands as high as $17.07 per share. Azul SA shares are currently trading up about 18.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZUL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.30 per share, with $44.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.16.

