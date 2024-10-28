News & Insights

Azul Secures $500 Million Funding Amid Restructuring

October 28, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Azul SA (AZUL) has released an update.

Azul S.A. has secured an agreement for up to $500 million in additional funding from existing bondholders, significantly enhancing its liquidity position. This move also solidifies agreements with lessors and OEMs, which will involve the exchange of equity instruments for 100 million preferred shares. The plan includes measures to improve cash flow and reduce obligations, paving the way for potential further financial restructuring.

