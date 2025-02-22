AZUL S.A Earnings Preview: Recent $AZUL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AZUL S.A ($AZUL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $975,724,860 and earnings of $0.07 per share.
AZUL S.A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of AZUL S.A stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 8,094,552 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,845,258
- OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,445,850 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,413,724
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 1,269,029 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,119,278
- SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,440,000
- ONE FIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,670,000
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 905,463 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,512,123
- U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC removed 793,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,729,839
