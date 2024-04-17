Azul S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (AZUL) Price Target Decreased by 5.20% to 14.13

The average one-year price target for Azul S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:AZUL) has been revised to 14.13 / share. This is an decrease of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 14.91 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.31 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.01% from the latest reported closing price of 6.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azul S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZUL is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.79% to 26,421K shares. The put/call ratio of AZUL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 4,537K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,840K shares, representing a decrease of 72.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 40.01% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 2,651K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 52.61% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,581K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,470K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Senator Investment Group holds 1,391K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 28.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Azul Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Azul S.A., the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to 117 destinations. With an operating fleet of 162 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards.

