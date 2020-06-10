Azul Reports Increase in Traffic and Load Factor in May

With air-travel demand increasing gradually, Azul S.A. AZUL reported impressive May traffic numbers. Both domestic as well as international demand and supply increased on a month-over-month basis. Moreover, consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) inched up since consolidated traffic demand was more than the capacity expansion.

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) surged 51.6% on a month-on-month basis. Apart from a significant increase of 64.8% in international traffic, the metric increased 49.1% on the domestic front, thereby buoying the overall figure. Consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) increased 44.8% due to 40.5% and 65.3% rise in domestic and international capacity, respectively from the past month.

Consolidated load factor rose to 72% (or 3.2 percentage points). Domestic load factor rose 4.3 percentage points to 74.1 while international load factor declined 0.2 percentage points to 63.8% from April level.

Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Lease Corporation AL, Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Air Lease, Ryanair Holdings and Teekay Tankers is estimated at 3.1%, 20.5% and 3%, respectively.

