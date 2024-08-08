AZUL Readies to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

AZUL AZUL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 12 before market open.

AZUL has a discouraging earnings surprise history, having missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average miss is 51.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss in the soon-to-be-reported quarter has been revised downward by 1.56% in the past 60 days to 65 cents per share. Meanwhile,the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $882.6 million, which indicates growth of 2.3% year over year.

Per our estimate, revenues from the passenger segment are expected to decline 1.7% compared to the first quarter of 2024 actuals. Meanwhile, estimates for cargo revenues are pegged at $370 million, indicating a fall of 15%.

High operating expenses are likely to have hurt the bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. High labor and fuel costs are likely to have led to an uptick in operating costs. Low liquidity is also likely to hurt results.

On the contrary, the upbeat air travel demand is expected to have contributed to the company’s prospects in the June-end quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AZUL this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

AZUL has an Earnings ESP of -13.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Highlights of Q1

AZUL incurred a loss of 57 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents. The loss was 99 cents per share in the first quarter of 2023.

Total revenues of $945 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $968.2 million but increased year over year. AZUL’s passenger revenues, contributing 93.1% to the top line, surged 4.5% year over year (on 2.6% higher total capacity). Cargo and other revenues grew 4.2% year over year owing to the solid performance of the company’s cargo and vacation businesses.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat second-quarter 2024 earnings.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM has an Earnings ESP of +73.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 19.

ZIM has a discouraging earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate only once in the preceding four quarters and missing thrice. The average miss is 26.86%.

Despegar. com DESP has an Earnings ESP of +88.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 15.

DESP has an encouraging earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding quarter. The average beat is 41.11%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

