AZUL Passenger Traffic Up Y/Y in July on International Strength

Azul S.A. AZUL reported year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for July 2023.

In July, the Brazilian carrier’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 5.3% and 7.1%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) was 83.2% in July 2023.

Internationally, with revenue passenger kilometers (48.1%) outpacing available seat kilometers (47.5%), the load factor increased to 89.1% from 88.7% in July 2022.

On the domestic front, the load factor was 81.5%.

Azul’s chief executive officer, John Rodgerson, stated, “The winter break in Brazil showed continued demand strength, particularly in the leisure markets. We are excited about demand trends, the pricing environment and industry capacity discipline as we enter the strongest part of the year.”

Impressive air traffic has led to a 75.1% year-to-date appreciation in the AZUL stock. This northward movement compares favorably with 23.3% growth recorded by the Zacks Airline industry in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Azul is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for July. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL recently reported an impressive year-over-year increase in traffic and capacity for July 2023.

In July, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 6.5% and 3.3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. With consolidated passenger traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 83.4% from 80.8% in June 2022. The number of flight departures at GOL in July registered a 10.6% year-over-year jump. Consolidated passengers on board rose 14.5% year over year.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (5%) outpacing available seat kilometers (0.7%), the load factor climbed to 83.5% in July 2023 from 80.1% a year ago.

Domestic departures during the month grew 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On the domestic front, the number of seats increased 9% in July 2023. International departures soared 53.6% in July 2023 on a year-over-year basis. The number of seats rose 54.3% internationally.

On the domestic front, passengers on board rose 13.6% year over year. Internationally, the metric expanded 40.6% year over year.

European carrier Ryanair Holdings RYAAY also reported impressive traffic numbers for July 2023, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in July was 18.7 million, up 11% year over year. This compared favorably with the June 2023 figure of 17.4 million and the May 2023 figure of 17 million. Owing to upbeat traffic, the load factor was high at 96% in July 2023. The reading was similar to that reported a year ago. RYAAY operated more than 102,000 flights in July 2023.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZUL (AZUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.