AZUL Passenger Traffic for June Increases From 2022 Levels

Azul S.A. AZUL reported double-digit year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for June 2023.

In June, the Brazilian carrier’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 15% and 12.6%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. With consolidated passenger traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 80.9% from 79.3% in June 2022.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (2%) outpacing available seat kilometers (0.6%), the load factor increased to 79.1% from 78% in June 2022.

Internationally, revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 92.8% and 94.2%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor was 87.3%.

Azul’s chief executive officer, John Rodgerson, stated, “In June, our rational domestic capacity deployment combined with a strong international demand led us to increase our load factor in a healthy revenue environment. I’m very excited for the strongest seasonal period ahead of us.”

Impressive air traffic has led to a 94.1% year-to-date appreciation in the AZUL stock. This northward movement compares favorably with 35.9% growth recorded by the Zacks Airline industry in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Azul is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for June. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL has also reported double-digit year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for June 2023.

In June, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 14% and 15.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor was 75.7%. The number of flight departures at GOL in June registered a 20.8% year-over-year increase. Consolidated passengers on board rose 21% year over year.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (12.9%) outpacing available seat kilometers (12.4%), the load factor increased to 76% from 75.7% in June 2023.

Domestic departures, accounting for more than 95% of the total departures during the month, grew 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On the domestic front, the number of seats increased 20.3% in June. International departures surged 62.1% in June on a year-over-year basis. The number of seats surged 65.1% internationally.

On the domestic front, passengers on board rose 20.6% year over year. Internationally, the metric increased 31.2% year over year.

European carrier Ryanair HoldingsRYAAY also reported impressive traffic numbers for June 2023, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in June was 17.4 million. This compared favorably with the May 2023 figure of 17 million and 15.9 million in June 2022. Owing to upbeat traffic, the load factor was high at 95% in June 2023. The reading was similar to that reported a year ago. RYAAY operated more than 96,250 flights in June 2023.

