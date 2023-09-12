AZUL Passenger Traffic for August Increases From 2022 Levels

Azul S.A. AZUL reported double-digit year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for August 2023.

In August, the Brazilian carrier’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 13.5% and 13.1%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. With consolidated passenger traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 81.6% from 81.3% in August 2022.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (7.5%) outpacing available seat kilometers (6.8%), the load factor increased to 80.2% from 79.7% in August 2022.

Internationally, revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 38.4% and 41.8%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor was 86.3%.

Azul’s chief executive officer, John Rodgerson, stated, “August traffic trends are a clear indication that demand remains strong in Brazil, as corporate traffic fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. These traffic results, combined with encouraging recent booking trends, with the highest average fares in our history, allow us to remain confident for the months ahead.”

Impressive air traffic has led to a 34.8% year-to-date appreciation in the AZUL stock. This northward movement compares favorably with 7.8% growth recorded by the Zacks Airline industry in the same time frame.



Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Azul is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for August. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ) recently reported a double-digit year-over-year increase in traffic and capacity for August 2023.

In August, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 11.6% and 7.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) for August 2023 improved to 84.4% from 81.5% in August 2022. The number of flight departures at GOL in August registered a 17.8% year-over-year increase. Consolidated passengers on board rose 22.4% year over year.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (13.7%) outpacing available seat kilometers (9.4%), the load factor increased to 84.6% from 81.4% in August 2022.

Internationally, the load factor increased to 82.7% from 82.3% in August 2022.

Ryanair HoldingsRYAAY, a European carrier, also reported impressive traffic numbers for August 2023, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in August was 18.9 million, implying that 12% more passengers flew than a year ago. Owing to upbeat traffic, the load factor was as high as 96% in August. The reading was similar to a year ago.

