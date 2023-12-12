AZUL November Passenger Traffic Increases From 2022 Levels

Azul S.A. AZUL reported solid year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for November 2023.

In November, the Brazilian carrier’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 8.2% and 8.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) came in at 79.2% in November 2023.

On the domestic front, revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 1.7% and 3.3%, year over year, respectively. The load factor came in at 78.2% in November 2023.

Internationally, revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 38.6% and 33.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor increased to 82.5% from 79.7% in November 2022.

Azul’s chief executive officer, John Rodgerson, stated, “In November, we continue to see improvements in booking trends in a resilient demand environment in both markets, with rational capacity deployment in the domestic and surpassing 2019 levels in the international. We continue excited for the strongest period of the year.”

Impressive air traffic has led to a 58.2% year-to-date appreciation in the AZUL stock. This northward movement compares favorably with the 10.9% increase recorded by the Zacks Airline industry in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the buoyant traffic scenario, AZUL is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for November. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, also reported solid traffic numbers for November, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in September was 11.7 million, implying that 4% more passengers flew than a year ago.

The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was high at 92% in November 2023. The reading was similar in the year-ago period. RYAAY operated more than 66,400 flights in November 2023. However, more than 960 flights got canceled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, AZUL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation WAB and SkyWest, Inc. SKYW. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.02% for the current year. WAB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.11%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s current-year earnings has improved 5.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of WAB have gained 19.4% year to date.

SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s current-year earnings has improved 31.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of SKYW have surged 194.8% year to date.

SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.57%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.