AZUL

Azul, GOL Airlines Announce Commercial Cooperation Agreement

May 23, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Azul and GOL airlines said that they have reached a commercial cooperation agreement that will connect their flight networks in Brazil through a codeshare agreement. The partnership covers all domestic routes operated exclusively, meaning routes operated by one of the two companies but not the other.

The agreement also encompasses frequent flyer programs, allowing Azul Fidelidade and Smiles members to earn points in their preferred program when purchasing segments included in the codeshare agreement.

Azul noted that consumers will benefit from the commercial partnership starting at the end of June, when the offer will become available through both companies' sales channels.

Azul and GOL operate about 1,500 daily departures. The agreement will create over 2,700 travel opportunities with just one connection.

