AZUL Benefits From Air-Travel Demand Despite Rising Expenses

Azul S.A. AZUL has been seeing a steady rebound in the air-travel demand, particularly in its domestic markets. Mainly owing to this improvement in domestic demand, consolidated traffic and capacity increased 63.8% and 59.6%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022 from the comparable year-ago period levels.

Azul’s domestic traffic and capacity increased 50% and 51.6% in the June quarter on a year-over-year basis. The company’s international traffic and capacity surged more than 100% in the June quarter on a year-over-year basis.

With more people taking to the skies, Azul’s passenger revenues, contributing 90.7% to the top line, surged 151% year over year (on higher total capacity) in second-quarter 2022. The surge was driven by a 59.6% higher total capacity.

The robust growth in e-commerce is boosting revenues at Azul’s cargo business unit. With e-commerce growth continuing in second-quarter 2022, cargo and other revenues rose 28.6% year over year, primarily owing to upbeat demand for Azul’s logistics solutions.

However, the company’s total operating expenses surged 80.2% in second-quarter 2022 from its year-ago levels. Majorly, aircraft fuel rose 178.7% in this segment. Such escalating operating expenses might hurt the bottom-line results.

Some other companies from the same space facing higher fuel costs include Southwest Airlines Co. LUV and Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE. The current scenario of rising fuel costs does not bode well for the airline and is hurting its bottom line.

In second-quarter 2022, Southwest Airlines witnessed fuel cost per gallon (inclusive of fuel tax: economic) of $3.36, which surged 75% year over year.

For Spirit Airlines, the average fuel cost per gallon in the June quarter surged 120% year over year to $4.30. The fuel price per gallon is anticipated in the range of $3.55-$3.60 in the third quarter of 2022. The mid-point of the guided range is much higher than the $1.95 reported in third-quarter 2021.



