Azul (AZUL) Stock Plummets 64.2% in a Month: Here's Why

Shares of Latin American carrier Azul AZUL shed 64.2% of value compared with the industry’s 38.3% decline in the past month.

Echoing the plight of most of its peers, Azul has been badly affected by the deflated air-travel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, which dimmed its prospects in the process.

Coronavirus-Triggered Tumult Deters Azul’s Growth

Due to the coronavirus-induced feeble demand, Azul plans to cut consolidated capacity by 90% in the Mar 25-Apr 30 timeframe. During the period, the company aims to operate 70 non-stop flights per day to 25 cities.

Azul’s Latin American counterparts Gol Linhas GOL and LATAM Airlines LTM also trimmed capacity to match the extremely low-demand scenario. Another Latin American carrier Copa Holdings CPA temporarily terminated all passenger operations.

Coming back to Azul, in a bid to cut costs for aiding its bottom line in such challenging times, the company decided to reduce its April payroll expenses by nearly 65%. To this end, it halved the pay for executive officers and directors apart from slashing managers’ salaries by 25%.

Moreover, the carrier deferred its 2019 profit sharing process apart from putting a pause on hiring personnel to manage fixed costs.

Negative Estimate Revisions and Lackluster Momentum Score

The pessimism revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 53.2% downward in the past 60 days to $1.31.

The company’s Momentum Score of F further highlights its short-term unattractiveness.

Additionally, Azul carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.