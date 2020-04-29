AztraZeneca, StanChart lift London stocks as global economies reopen

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

AstraZeneca among top boosts as demand holds up

StanChart climbs after forecasting 2020 recovery

Energy stocks track oil prices higher

Focus on U.S. Q1 GDP

FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 gains 1.0%

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

April 29 (Reuters) - UK stocks jumped for a third straight day on Wednesday on upbeat outlooks from AstraZeneca and Standard Chartered and optimism over a revival in business activity after several countries began easing coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L gained 1.1% and was among the biggest boosts to the blue-chip FTSE 100 as steady demand for its newer medicines through the pandemic helped it reiterate its 2020 forecast at a time when several large firms have withdrawn guidance.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.9%, hovering near seven-week highs, with Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L gaining 4.9% on forecasting a recovery for virus-battered economies later this year even as it beefed up to cover potential loan defaults due to the health crisis.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC jumped 1% and was on track for its best month since 2015.

London's stock indexes have risen more than 5% in April on a flood of stimulus and, more recently, signs that some of the worst hit parts of the world were starting to ease curbs.

Still, sentiment remains fragile as quarterly earnings reports underline the extent of the corporate damage done and analysts warn that macroeconomic indicators are only set to get worse through the second quarter.

"The whole idea of returning to work has aroused the fancy of many an investor, and while no one expects the global economy to immediately time shift back to January 2020, market reopenings are positive," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

"But those roads are bound to be fraught with numerous potholes, none more so when economic reality checks set in ahead of the most prominent policy setting central banks' meetings."

Economists are expecting U.S. first-quarter GDP figures due later in the day to show a contraction of 4%, while data from the euro zone scheduled for Thursday is likely to show GDP shrinking by 3.1%.

Global sentiment also brightened in early Asia trade following a recovery in oil prices as U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected.

Energy stocks .FTNMX0530 jumped 3.3%, with BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L posting sharp gains. O/R

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone DC.L jumped 15% to the top of the FTSE 250 after saying online demand had made up for around two-thirds of store sales lost due to the lockdown.

On the other hand, British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L fell 4.1% after forecasting that passenger numbers would take years to recover and saying that it would cut more than a quarter of its jobs.

Clothing retailer Next NXT.L inched lower after it said total product sales in its latest quarter crashed 41%, reflecting the closure of all its stores and the temporary shutdown of its online operations.

