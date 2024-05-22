Aztec Minerals Unveils New Prospects at Tombstone

Aztec Minerals (TSE:AZT) has released an update.

Aztec Minerals Corp. has announced that 3D modeling at their Tombstone Project in Arizona has identified promising new gold and silver exploration and drilling targets. The model integrates historic and current data, revealing primary geological controls of mineralization and highlighting potential areas for expansion. This advancement strengthens the company’s position to potentially extend the known mineralized zones at the historic mining site.

For further insights into TSE:AZT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.