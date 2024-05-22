News & Insights

Aztec Minerals Unveils New Prospects at Tombstone

May 22, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

Aztec Minerals (TSE:AZT) has released an update.

Aztec Minerals Corp. has announced that 3D modeling at their Tombstone Project in Arizona has identified promising new gold and silver exploration and drilling targets. The model integrates historic and current data, revealing primary geological controls of mineralization and highlighting potential areas for expansion. This advancement strengthens the company’s position to potentially extend the known mineralized zones at the historic mining site.

