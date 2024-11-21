Aztec Minerals Advances Tombstone Drilling in Arizona

Aztec Minerals (TSE:AZT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aztec Minerals Corp. has made significant progress in its 2024 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Arizona, intersecting broad zones of gold-silver oxide mineralization. The company has expanded its drilling efforts, increasing the program from 2,000 meters to 3,000 meters, following promising initial results.

For further insights into TSE:AZT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.