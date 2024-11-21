News & Insights

Aztec Minerals Advances Tombstone Drilling in Arizona

November 21, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

Aztec Minerals (TSE:AZT) has released an update.

Aztec Minerals Corp. has made significant progress in its 2024 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Arizona, intersecting broad zones of gold-silver oxide mineralization. The company has expanded its drilling efforts, increasing the program from 2,000 meters to 3,000 meters, following promising initial results.

