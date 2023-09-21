AZTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Azenta Inc (Symbol: AZTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.98, changing hands as low as $48.65 per share. Azenta Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZTA's low point in its 52 week range is $36.01 per share, with $63.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.08.

