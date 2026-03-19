Azrieli Group Reports Strong Profit Growth In 2025

(RTTNews) - Azrieli Group Ltd. (AZRGF), a real estate investment and development company, on Thursday, reported results for the year ended on December 31, 2025.

The company posted a net profit of NIS 1.89 billion for the year 2025, up from NIS 1.48 billion in the previous year. This growth was driven by higher rental income and gains from investment property revaluation in the company's commercial real estate portfolio.

Earnings per share rose to NIS 15.56, an increase from NIS 12.17 a year earlier. The company's revenue also saw an uptick, reaching NIS 3.75 billion in 2025, up from NIS 3.28 billion in 2024. This increase was mainly attributable to higher rent, management, maintenance, and sales fee income, as well as NIS 155 million in revenues from construction and land transactions.

Operating profit after other revenues and expenses climbed to NIS 3.40 billion, up from NIS 2.87 billion in the previous year.

AZRGF is currently trading at $137.00 on the OTC Markets.

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