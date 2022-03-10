AZPN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $143.35, changing hands as low as $142.44 per share. Aspen Technology Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZPN's low point in its 52 week range is $122.29 per share, with $169.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.57.

