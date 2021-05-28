AZPN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.56, changing hands as low as $136.33 per share. Aspen Technology Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZPN's low point in its 52 week range is $93.55 per share, with $162.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.