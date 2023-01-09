AZPN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $204.50, changing hands as high as $208.87 per share. Aspen Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZPN's low point in its 52 week range is $135.4801 per share, with $263.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $207.11.

