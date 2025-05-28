$AZO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AZO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $229,755,968 of trading volume.

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AZO:

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINGO HURTADO (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $17,568,000

RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500

PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020

ERIC S. GOULD (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $5,700,000

DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000

BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000

K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135 shares for an estimated $481,575.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 609 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AZO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AZO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZO forecast page.

$AZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3850.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4200.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $4192.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3811.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $3995.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $3950.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

You can track data on $AZO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.