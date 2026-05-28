AZO Q3 Earnings Call Puts Focus on Commercial Momentum

AutoZone, Inc. AZO used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto make a forward-looking case centered on share gains, faster store growth and a bigger commercial business. Management acknowledged softer sales late in the quarter, but tied that slowdown to weather rather than a broader shift in demand.

The company’s message to investors was that new stores, Mega-Hubs and commercial penetration matter more than near-term noise. That stance shaped both the prepared remarks and the analyst Q&A.

AZO Leans on a Faster-Growing Sales Mix

President and CEO Philip Daniele said total sales rose 8.4% in the quarter, the strongest increase in more than three years, while domestic same-store sales climbed 4.1% and domestic commercial sales advanced 10.4%. He attributed the growth to AutoZone’s expanding store base and increasing market share.

Daniele put the emphasis on commercial, where inventory availability, Hub and Mega-Hub coverage, delivery improvements and the Duralast brand were all cited as contributors. CFO Jamere Jackson added that commercial represented just under 34% of domestic auto parts sales, leaving meaningful room for further penetration.

Management’s argument was that the mix shift is strategic, not incidental. Jackson said the company remains underpenetrated with both national accounts and smaller repair shops, and that both customer groups posted double-digit growth.

AutoZone Ties Late-Quarter Softness to Weather

A major point of scrutiny was the slowdown in the last two weeks of the quarter. Daniele said those weeks produced a 1.3% domestic comp after a much stronger earlier cadence, and he blamed unseasonably cool weather that hurt heat-related categories, such as air conditioning and starting and charging.

He told analysts from Citi, Oppenheimer and others that category-level performance and regional trends supported that explanation. The company highlighted better results in the West, Midwest and Northeast and said the soft patch aligned with cooler and wetter conditions in markets that are typically warmer at this time of the year.

Just as important, management did not retreat from its summer outlook. Daniele said AutoZone still expects normal seasonal demand, while Jackson argued that market-share gains and the contribution from newer stores should help offset moderating inflation.

AZO Says Investment Cycle Is Producing Returns

Management repeatedly returned to capital deployment as a central theme. Daniele said AutoZone expects to invest nearly $1.6 billion in capital expenditures this year and a similar amount next year, with the bulk directed toward store growth, Hubs and Mega-Hubs, and technology.

The company opened 82 stores globally in the quarter and said it remains on track for roughly 365 openings for the full year, up from 305 last year. Jackson said 14 Mega-Hubs were added in the quarter, bringing the total to 156, with about 15 more expected in the fourth quarter.

Both executives said returns are arriving faster than originally modeled. That point came up more than once in Q&A, where management said new stores are outperforming on both DIY and commercial sales and helping support the company’s case for faster long-term top-line growth.

AutoZone Balances Margin Pressure With Productivity

The quarter’s reported figures still carried some pressure points. Gross margin fell 57 basis points to 52.2%, caused largely by a $20 million noncash LIFO charge, while Jackson said a mix shift toward faster-growing commercial sales also weighed on the margin rate.

Even so, management’s tone on profitability was constructive. Jackson told Citi that underlying merchandise margins, shrink improvement and supply chain productivity were helping offset commercial mix pressure, and he said similar dynamics should continue into the fourth quarter.

That confidence extended to expenses. Jackson said SG&A growth has normalized after earlier pressure from store load-ins, and he told Barclays and UBS that the company still has room to manage costs in line with sales while maintaining investment in customer service and new stores.

AZO Uses Q&A to Defend the Growth Setup

Analysts pressed management on whether lower inflation would drag comps as the company laps last year’s price increases. Jackson rejected a direct read-through, saying commercial transactions, DIY share gains and new-store contribution should remain meaningful drivers.

Questions also focused on whether share gains could continue now that competitors are pursuing similar distribution strategies. Daniele and Jackson argued that AutoZone is only about halfway through its Hub and Mega-Hub expansion and still has a small share in commercial relative to the opportunity.

Rather than signaling any update to guidance, the Q&A highlighted management’s consistent tone. Inflation, competition, and demand were all framed around the same core levers: execution improvements, denser stocking and commercial upside.

AutoZone Leaves Investors With an Expansion Thesis

The closing tone from management was confident but disciplined. Daniele said the company remains on track to meet its fiscal 2026 objectives and kept the focus on customer service, capital efficiency and market-share gains across DIY and commercial.

He also acknowledged that international markets remain pressured, though AutoZone said it continues to gain share in Mexico and Brazil and expects those businesses to improve when local economies strengthen.

Zacks Signals Point to a Mixed Setup

AZO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside a Value Score of D, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of C. Reported quarterly EPS of $38.07 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.18, while revenues of $4.84 billion came in below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.86 billion. The earnings surprise was 5.22%, and the revenue surprise was -0.45%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AutoZone, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AutoZone, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AutoZone, Inc. Quote

Based on Zacks’ framework, the strongest combinations tend to be Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) stocks paired with Style Scores of A or B, while a Zacks Rank #3 can be held more neutrally and evaluated through the lens of the underlying style mix. The current profile gives AZO a favorable momentum signal, but a more balanced overall setup. As always, the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move after the quarter.

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