AZNCF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Astrazeneca plc (Symbol: AZNCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.34, changing hands as low as $111.01 per share. Astrazeneca plc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZNCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZNCF's low point in its 52 week range is $93.13 per share, with $130.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.