AZN:Phase III Trial Of Sipavibart Met Main Goal In Preventing COVID-19 In Immunocompromised Patients

May 16, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) sipavibart demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 compared to control (tixagevimab/cilgavimab or placebo) in an immunocompromised patient population, as per the SUPERNOVA Phase III COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) trial results.

The company noted that the trial met both dual primary endpoints; the first one being the relative risk reduction of symptomatic COVID-19 caused by any SARS-CoV-2 variant and the second being the relative risk reduction of infections caused by SARS-CoV-2 variants not containing the F456L mutation.

The company said SUPERNOVA demonstrated the potential benefit of sipavibart in an evolving variant landscape in which COVID-19 cases captured over the course of the trial were caused by several different SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Sipavibart (formerly AZD3152) is an investigational long-acting monoclonal antibody against COVID-19. Sipavibart was designed to provide broad and potent coverage across Omicron and ancestral viral variants by neutralising spike protein interaction with the host receptor ACE2.

