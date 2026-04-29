AZN Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat, Key Drugs Offset Generic Pressure

AstraZeneca AZN reported first-quarter 2026 core earnings of $2.58 per share, which marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57. The bottom line rose 4% year over year on a reported basis and 5% at constant exchange rate (CER).

Total revenues of $15.29 billion rose 13% on a reported basis and 8% at CER, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.96 billion.

All growth rates mentioned below are on a year-over-year basis and at CER.

AZN shares began trading on the NYSE on Feb. 2. Earlier, in the United States, investors traded AstraZeneca through a different structure called American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Nasdaq.

AZN’s Product Sales & Alliance Revenues

Product sales increased 7% to $14.39 billion.

Alliance revenues rose 26% to $825 million, driven by continued revenue growth from partnered medicines. Alliance revenues include royalties and profit share from partnered medicines, such as Enhertu and Tezspire, in geographies where its partner books product sales.

AstraZeneca’s Key Oncology Drugs Drive Growth

Here, we have discussed AstraZeneca’s total drug revenues by including Alliance and Collaboration revenues in each revenue figure.

In Oncology, Tagrisso recorded revenues of $1.83 billion, up 5% year over year, driven by strong demand across all indications and regions, partly offset by tender outcomes and phasing in Emerging Markets, and seasonal variability in Japan ahead of fiscal year-end. Tagrisso sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion.

Lynparza's total revenues rose 2% to $781 million, driven by increased market share/demand growth for all approved indications and continued uptake in breast and prostate cancers across Europe. The growth was partially offset by the impact of generic launches in China and by VBP-associated stock compensation costs. The drug’s sales, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $755 million.

AstraZeneca markets Lynparza in partnership with Merck MRK. During the quarter, the company did not record any milestone payment from partner Merck related to the drug.

Imfinzi generated sales of $1.69 billion in the quarter, up 30%, driven by strong demand growth across all regions from existing indications and new launches. Imfinzi sales, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion. Sales of Calquence rose 17% to $923 million in the quarter. New breast cancer drug Truqap recorded $198 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2026, up 47% year over year on achieving peak share in second-line biomarker-altered metastatic breast cancer.

Newly approved drug Datroway, for which it has a partnership with Daiichi Sankyo, recorded revenues of $43 million in the quarter compared with $40 million in the previous quarter.

Year to date, the stock has risen 1.5% against the industry’s 1.6% decline.



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AZN’s CVRM Segment Performance

In CVRM, Farxiga recorded product sales of $2.24 billion, down 3%, despite continued demand growth across chronic kidney disease and heart failure indications and SGLT2 class growth. However, sales were affected by generic competition in some markets like China, Japan and the United Kingdom and the VBP impact in China. Farxiga sales, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion.

Brilinta/Brilique sales totaled $105 million in the reported quarter, down 67%, due to the generic launch in Europe and the United States.

Wainua recorded $51 million in product sales during the quarter, up 28% year over year, driven by strong demand growth in transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy.

AZN’s R&I Segment Performance

In R&I, Symbicort sales declined 1% to $747 million as demand for an authorized generic was offset by price pressures in the United States and generic erosion in Europe. The drug’s sales, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $734 million.

Fasenra recorded sales of $483 million in the quarter, up 11% year over year, driven by strong demand growth and market share gains. The recent launch for the EGPA indication also benefited sales in some countries. The drug’s sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478 million.

Breztri recorded sales of $353 million, up 13% year over year, driven by a consistent share increase in a growing market.

Pulmicort sales declined 11% to $149 million due to continued generic competition in Emerging Markets.

New product Airsupra generated $37 million in product sales in the quarter, up 31% year over year. The product’s U.S. launch momentum remains strong.

New lupus drug, Saphnelo, recorded sales of $171 million, up 24% year over year, driven by demand growth in the U.S. market and ongoing launches in Europe and Established RoW.

Tezspire recorded total revenues of $303 million, up 34% year over year, driven by demand growth and launch uptake in multiple markets. AstraZeneca has a partnership with Amgen AMGN for Tezspire. Amgen records product sales in the United States, and AstraZeneca records its share of U.S. gross profits as Alliance revenues. AstraZeneca books product sales in markets outside the United States.

AstraZeneca PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AstraZeneca PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AstraZeneca PLC Quote

AZN’s Rare Disease, V&I and Other Segment

In the Rare Disease portfolio, Soliris sales fell 14% to $389 million due to conversion to Ultomiris and biosimilar erosion in Europe and the United States.

Ultomiris revenues amounted to $1.27 billion, up 18%, driven by demand growth across indications, geographic expansions in new markets and continued conversion from Soliris.

In Other Medicines, sales of Nexium declined 9% to $253 million.

In V&I Therapies, AstraZeneca recorded $116 million in revenues from Beyfortus, including alliance revenues received from partner Sanofi SNY and sales of the manufactured Beyfortus product to Sanofi. Revenues increased 3% year over year.

AZN Reiterates 2026 Guidance

AstraZeneca reconfirmed its financial guidance for 2026.

It continues to expect total revenues to grow by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage at CER.

Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage at CER.

AZN’s Zacks Rank

Currently, AstraZeneca has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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