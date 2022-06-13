AZN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.89, changing hands as low as $59.92 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZN's low point in its 52 week range is $53.63 per share, with $71.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.10.

