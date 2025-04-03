AZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.60, changing hands as high as $75.70 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZN's low point in its 52 week range is $62.75 per share, with $87.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.63.

