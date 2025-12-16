AZN, Daiichi's Enhertu Gets FDA Nod for First-Line Breast Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC AZN and its Japan-based partner Daiichi Sankyo announced that the FDA has approved their blockbuster antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), Enhertu, for first-line use in breast cancer. Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) is now approved in combination with Roche’s Perjeta (pertuzumab) as first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in the United States. This approval is based on data from the phase III DESTINY-Breast09 study, followed by a priority review and Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA.

The regulatory application for Enhertu was reviewed under the FDA’s real-time oncology review (RTOR) program.

Enhertu is already approved for the second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive breast cancer in more than 85 countries, including the United States. It is also approved in HER2-targeted indications for lung and gastric cancers.

Following the approval of Enhertu for first-line use in breast cancer, AstraZeneca is entitled to pay Daiichi Sankyo $150 million as a milestone payment.

Over the past year, AZN’s shares have surged 36.3% compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise.



DESTINY-Breast09 Study Data Supports Enhertu’s Expanded Use

In the DESTINY-Breast09 study, the Enhertu-Perjeta combination demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival and reduced the risk by 44% compared with the current standard regimen — taxane chemotherapy combined with Roche’s cancer drugs Herceptin and Perjeta (“THP”) for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 40.7 months for patients treated with the Enhertu-Perjeta combo, compared with 26.7 months with THP.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi entered a global collaboration in March 2019 to jointly develop and commercialize Enhertu, followed by an expansion of the partnership in July 2020 to include Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan). Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of Enhertu and Datroway. Daiichi records sales of Enhertu in the United States.

