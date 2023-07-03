AZN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.05, changing hands as low as $65.77 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading down about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZN's low point in its 52 week range is $52.65 per share, with $76.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.