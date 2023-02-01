AZN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.18, changing hands as low as $63.30 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZN's low point in its 52 week range is $52.65 per share, with $72.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.