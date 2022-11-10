AZN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.56, changing hands as high as $65.92 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZN's low point in its 52 week range is $52.65 per share, with $71.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.