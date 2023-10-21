AZN : Imfinzi Combination Reduces Risk Of Disease Progression Or Death By 45% In Endometrial Cancer

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that results from the primary analysis of the DUO-E Phase III trial showed that Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus platinum-based chemotherapy, followed by either Imfinzi monotherapy or Imfinzi plus Lynparza (olaparib), both demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival or PFS compared to chemotherapy alone in the overall trial population of patients with newly diagnosed advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

In the overall trial population, results showed that treatment with IMFINZI plus chemotherapy followed by Imfinzi plus Lynparza (IMFINZI plus LYNPARZA Arm) and treatment with IMFINZI plus chemotherapy followed by IMFINZI monotherapy (IMFINZI Arm) demonstrated a reduction in the risk of disease progression or death, by 45% and 29%, respectively, versus chemotherapy alone (Control Arm). Median PFS was 15.1 months in the IMFINZI plus LYNPARZA Arm and 9.6 months in the Control Arm.

Results from the analysis of mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) patients showed a reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in both the IMFINZI plus LYNPARZA and the IMFINZI Arms, by 43% and 23%, respectively, versus the Control Arm. Median PFS was 15 months in the IMFINZI plus LYNPARZA Arm and 9.7 months in the Control Arm.

Results from the analysis of mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) patients showed a similar reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in both the IMFINZI plus LYNPARZA and the IMFINZI Arms, by 59% (HR 0.41; 95% CI 0.21-0.75) and 58% (HR 0.42; 95% CI 0.22-0.80), respectively, versus the Control Arm.

Interim overall survival data showed a favorable trend for both treatment regimens in the overall population.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.