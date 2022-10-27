AZN : Phase III Trial Results Show Ultomiris Reduced Risk Of Relapse In AQP4 Ab+ NMOSD By 98.6%

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Phase III CHAMPION-NMOSD trial results showed that Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) significantly reduced relapse risk in adults with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive (Ab+) neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, compared to the external placebo arm from the pivotal SOLIRIS PREVENT clinical trial. The trial demonstrated ULTOMIRIS reduced the risk of relapse in AQP4 Ab+ NMOSD by 98.6% compared to placebo, AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L) said in a statement on Thursday.

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or NMOSD is a rare and debilitating autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system (CNS), including the spine and optic nerves.

According to the company, Data showed zero adjudicated relapses were observed among ULTOMIRIS patients with a median treatment duration of 73 weeks (relapse risk reduction: 98.6%). Additionally, 100% of patients receiving ULTOMIRIS remained relapse-free at 48 weeks, compared to 63% of patients in the external placebo arm.

The CHAMPION-NMOSD trial also met key secondary efficacy endpoints, including adjudicated on-trial annualized relapse rate and clinically important change from baseline in mobility (ability to walk) as measured by Hauser Ambulation Index (a scale to assess mobility).

