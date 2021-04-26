AZN : Phase III Trial On Nirsevimab Meets Primary Endpoint In Lower Respiratory Tract Infections

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said Monday that the MELODY Phase III trial for nirsevimab met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of medically attended lower respiratory tract infections or LRTI caused by respiratory syncytial virus or RSV compared to placebo in healthy late preterm and term infants (35 weeks or more) during their first RSV season.

Nirsevimab is a long-acting antibody, using AstraZeneca's proprietary YTE technology, and being developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi, with the potential to provide immunity directly to infants and offer immediate protection against RSV.

Preliminary analysis of the safety profile for nirsevimab was consistent with previous trial data. No clinically meaningful differences in safety results between the nirsevimab and placebo groups have been seen.

Respiratory syncytial virus is a very common, contagious pathogen that causes seasonal epidemics of LRTI, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia.It is the leading cause of hospitalisations in infants worldwide.

