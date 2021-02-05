AZN : Phase III Trial Of Imfinzi On Recurrent Or Metastatic Head & Neck Cancer Fails To Meet Goal

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said that a late-stage trial of Imfinzi with or without tremelimumab in the 1st-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer did not meet the primary as well as secondary endpoints.

As per the Kestrel Phase III trial result, the company's Imfinzi or durvalumab did not meet the primary endpoint of improving overall survival compared to the Extreme treatment regimen (chemotherapy plus cetuximab), a standard of care, in the 1st-line treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumours expressed high levels of PD-L1.

In addition, the combination of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab did not indicate an overall survival benefit in 'all-comer' patients, a secondary endpoint.

The company said it is disappointed by those results. But insights from the phase III trial will advance its understanding and application of immunotherapy across its clinical development program.

The company noted that it will continue to build on the established benefits of Imfinzi in early lung cancer and small cell lung cancer, to bring immunotherapy treatment options to all patients who may benefit.

The safety and tolerability profiles for Imfinzi as a monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab were consistent with previous trials.

