AZN : Phase III Trial Of Farxiga Effective In Treating Heart Failure Regardless Of Ejection Fraction

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN, AZN.L) said the DELIVER Phase III trial results showed its Farxiga or dapagliflozin reached a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary composite endpoint of cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure or HF.

The trial was conducted in patients with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction (defined as left ventricular ejection fraction greater than 40%).

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said, "Today's groundbreaking results coupled with those from the DAPA-HF trial show that Farxiga is effective in treating heart failure regardless of ejection fraction."

Farxiga already has approved indications relating to the treatment of type-2 diabetes , HFrEF and chronic kidney disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.