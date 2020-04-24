Markets
AZN : Lynparza Shows Overall Survival Benefit In Late-stage Trial On MCRPC

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. Inc. announced further positive results from the Phase III PROfound trial of Lynparza or olaparib in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC who have a homologous recombination repair gene mutation or HRRm and have progressed on prior treatment with new hormonal agent or NHA treatments.

Results from the trial showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) with Lynparza versus enzalutamide or abiraterone in men with mCRPC selected for BRCA1/2 or ATM gene mutations, a subpopulation of HRR gene mutations.

The Phase III PROfound trial had met its primary endpoint in August 2019, showing significantly improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in men with mutations in BRCA1/2 or ATM genes, and had met a key secondary endpoint of rPFS in the overall HRRm population.

The safety and tolerability profile of Lynparza was generally consistent with previous trials. The data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.

