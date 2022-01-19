AZN : Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Show Unprecedented Survival In 1st-line Unresectable Liver Cancer

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said Wednesday that results from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial showed a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi or durvalumab demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival versus sorafenib as a 1st-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who had not received prior systemic therapy and were not eligible for localised treatment.

The novel dose and schedule of Imfinzi and tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 antibody, is called the STRIDE regimen.

According to the company, patients treated with the STRIDE regimen experienced a 22% reduction in the risk of death versus sorafenib. Median overall survival was 16.4 months versus 13.8 for sorafenib. An estimated 31% of patients were still alive at three years versus 20% for sorafenib.

The company noted that results also showed an increase in objective response rate with the STRIDE regimen versus sorafenib. Median duration of response was 22.3 months with the STRIDE regimen versus 18.4 with sorafenib. The addition of tremelimumab to Imfinzi did not increase severe liver toxicity, and no bleeding risk was observed.

