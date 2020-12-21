AZN : FDA Oks Tagrisso For Adjuvant Treatment Of Patients With Early-stage EGFR-mutated Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) Tagrisso or osimertinib is approved in the US for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated or EGFRm non-small cell lung cancer after tumour resection with curative intent.

The approval was based on results from the ADAURA Phase III trial where Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 80%.

The approval was granted under the US Food and Drug Administration's Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program. Five other countries participated in a concurrent submission and review process through FDA's Project Orbis.

Tagrisso is indicated for EGFRm patients whose tumours have exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations as detected by an approved test.

