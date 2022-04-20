AZN : Evusheld Protects Against Symptomatic COVID-19 For At Least Six Months In Phase III Trial

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), formerly AZD7442, reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% in the primary analysis and by 83% in the six-month follow-up analysis, compared to placebo, as per PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) trial results. There were no cases of severe disease or COVID-19 related deaths in the EVUSHELD group through the six-month follow-up.

More than 75% of PROVENT participants at baseline had co-morbidities that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 if they were to become infected, including people who are immunocompromised and may have an inadequate immune response to vaccination.

Additional pharmacokinetic data showed that Evusheld concentrations remained elevated in serum for six months after administration, supporting that a single dose could provide long-term protection against COVID-19 lasting at least six months, the company said in a statement.

