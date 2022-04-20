Markets
AZN

AZN : Evusheld Protects Against Symptomatic COVID-19 For At Least Six Months In Phase III Trial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), formerly AZD7442, reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% in the primary analysis and by 83% in the six-month follow-up analysis, compared to placebo, as per PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) trial results. There were no cases of severe disease or COVID-19 related deaths in the EVUSHELD group through the six-month follow-up.

More than 75% of PROVENT participants at baseline had co-morbidities that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 if they were to become infected, including people who are immunocompromised and may have an inadequate immune response to vaccination.

Additional pharmacokinetic data showed that Evusheld concentrations remained elevated in serum for six months after administration, supporting that a single dose could provide long-term protection against COVID-19 lasting at least six months, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular