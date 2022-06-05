AZN : Enhertu Reduces Risk Of Disease Progression Or Death By 50% In Metastatic Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo said the pivotal DESTINY-Breast04 Phase III trial results showed that Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated superior and clinically meaningful progression-free survival and overall survival in previously treated patients with HER2-low unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer with hormone receptor (HR) positive or HR-negative disease versus standard of care physician's choice of chemotherapy.

Enhertu also improved median overall survival by more than 6 months compared to chemotherapy in all patients evaluated in the trial.

Enhertu is a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

In the primary endpoint analysis for DESTINY-Breast04, Enhertu demonstrated a 49% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus physician's choice of chemotherapy in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer with HR-positive disease. A median progression-free survival of 10.1 months was seen in patients treated with ENHERTU compared to 5.4 months with chemotherapy, as assessed by blinded independent central review.

Results also showed a 36% reduction in the risk of death with Enhertu compared to chemotherapy in patients with HR-positive disease with a median overall survival of 23.9 months with Enhertu versus 17.5 months with chemotherapy, meeting a key secondary endpoint of the trial.

Additionally, data showed consistent efficacy for Enhertu in the overall trial population of patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer with HR-positive or HR-negative disease and across levels of HER2 expression.

According to the company, the results of DESTINY-Breast04 showed for the first time that a HER2-directed therapy can provide a survival benefit to patients with low HER2 expression, indicating it must reconsider the way it categorizes patients with metastatic breast cancer. The efficacy seen with Enhertu also reinforces the potential to establish a new standard of care for more than half of all patients with breast cancer currently categorized as having HER2-negative disease, but who actually have tumors with low HER2 expression.

