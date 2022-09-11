AZN: Enhertu Continues To Show Meaningful Tumor Response In Lung Cancer Across Phase II Trial

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated clinically meaningful tumor responses in previously-treated patients with HER2-mutant (HER2m) unresectable and/or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, as per a DESTINY-Lung02 Phase II trial results.

Enhertu is a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

At a pre-specified interim analysis of DESTINY-Lung02, patients receiving ENHERTU at a dose of 5.4mg/kg or 6.4mg/kg demonstrated clinically meaningful activity. The safety profile for both doses was also consistent with the overall safety profile of ENHERTU, with the 5.4mg/kg dose demonstrating a favorable safety profile in the patient population.

A confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 53.8% and 42.9% was seen in the 5.4mg/kg and 6.4mg/kg arms respectively, as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). One complete response (CR) was observed in each arm (5.4mg/kg: 1.9%, 6.4mg/kg: 3.6%), with 27 (51.9%) partial responses (PR) observed in the 5.4mg/kg arm and 11 (39.3%) PRs observed in the 6.4mg/kg arm.

Updated results from the DESTINY-Lung01 Phase II trial, which evaluated ENHERTU in HER2m (cohort 2) or HER2-over-expressing (cohort 1 and cohort 1a) NSCLC, showed that ENHERTU continues to demonstrate consistent efficacy, safety and survival with longer follow-up.

The overall safety profile of ENHERTU in DESTINY-Lung01 was consistent with previous data, with no new safety signals identified with the longer follow-up. In the HER2m NSCLC patient cohort, there was one additional case of treatment-related ILD or pneumonitis observed, as determined by an independent adjudication committee.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.