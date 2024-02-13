Azitra Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of 16.67 Mln Shares At $0.30/shr; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Azitra Inc. (AZTR) said it priced an underwritten public offering of about 16.67 million shares at $0.30 per share for gross proceeds of about $5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

AZTR closed Tuesday's regular trading $0.87 down $0.28 or 24.33%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.10 or 11.61%.

In addition, Azitra has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.50 million shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for clinical trials and product development, research and development, clinical manufacturing as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2024.

