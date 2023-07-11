Azitra Names Travis Whitfill COO

(RTTNews) - Azitra, Inc. (AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Travis Whitfill as Chief Operating Officer.

Whitfill is the cofounder of Azitra and joins from Bios Partners, a venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage biopharmaceutical companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Travis back to Azitra full time, after his tenure of nearly ten years in biotech venture capital," said Francisco Salva, President and CEO of Azitra. "Travis brings a wealth of knowledge in biotech, synthetic biology, and drug development. He will be a critical addition to our leadership team as we begin dosing patients in Netherton syndrome with ATR-12 this year."

Whitfill is a biotech leader and entrepreneur. He cofounded Azitra in 2014 and has served on the company's board of directors since 2014. Previously, he was a partner at Bios Partners, a biotechnology-focused venture capital firm, for nine years.

