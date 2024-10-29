Azincourt Energy Eyes Labrador Uranium Opportunity

Azincourt Uranium (TSE:AAZ) has released an update.

Azincourt Energy Corp. has secured an option to fully acquire the Snegamook Project, a uranium-rich mineral claim block in Labrador’s Central Mineral Belt. The project is located near significant uranium resources and has shown promising drilling results with uranium-bearing sections. This acquisition positions Azincourt strategically within a region known for its substantial uranium deposits.

