Azincourt Energy Concludes Promising Uranium Drill

Azincourt Energy has successfully finished their winter 2024 diamond drilling endeavor at the East Preston uranium project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, comprising 1,086 meters across four holes. The focus was on expanding the company’s knowledge of a clay alteration zone with elevated uranium levels discovered the previous year. The program concluded with the discovery of significant hydrothermal alterations, suggesting potential for uranium mineralization.

